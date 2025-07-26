$41.770.01
Google unveiled an AI tool that can decipher ancient texts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

Google's DeepMind developed the AI tool Aeneas, which deciphers and contextualizes ancient texts, including Latin inscriptions. It restores damaged inscriptions with 73% accuracy and dates events within a 13-year period.

Google unveiled an AI tool that can decipher ancient texts

Google's British company DeepMind has unveiled a new artificial intelligence tool capable of deciphering and contextualizing ancient texts, including Latin inscriptions from the ancient Roman era. This is reported by  Independent, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the new AI called Aeneas can become a transformative tool that will help historians expand our understanding of the past, Google said.

Research published in the journal Nature showed that Aeneas was able to identify missing parts of Latin inscriptions from the ancient Roman period.

It is emphasized that despite the prevalence of writing in the Roman world, texts from that period found by historians are often fragmentary, erased, or damaged.

Restoring and dating these texts is almost impossible without contextual information, so historians try to identify "parallels" – texts with similarities in wording, syntax, standardized formulas, or origin.

It analyzes thousands of Latin inscriptions, identifying textual and contextual parallels in seconds, allowing historians to interpret and develop the model's findings.

— DeepMind said in a statement.

The study showed that AI was able to date events within a 13-year period and restore damaged inscriptions with 73% accuracy in gaps of up to ten characters.

Researchers hope that Aeneas can also be adapted to other ancient languages to decipher writing from papyri to coins, which will expand possibilities and help establish connections between historical findings.

AI-powered microscope predicts brain disease formation - study24.07.25, 16:44 • 3324 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
United Kingdom
Google
Tesla
