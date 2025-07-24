AI-powered microscope predicts brain disease formation - study

$41.770.00
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 32709 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
11:05 AM • 27114 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 53384 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 50545 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 63501 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 88957 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 63882 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 49542 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 73774 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 151053 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
11:10 AM • 32725 views
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 32725 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 77309 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 151062 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 233589 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 289625 views
AI-powered microscope predicts brain disease formation - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

This innovative approach allows for the detection of early changes preceding the disease with 91% accuracy, minimizing the use of fluorescent markers.

AI-powered microscope predicts brain disease formation - study

EPFL scientists have developed an AI-based system that detects, analyzes, and predicts in real-time the formation of key factors in the development of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Huntington's diseases. The innovative approach allows researchers to pinpoint the onset of pre-disease changes with 91% accuracy, writes UNN with reference to Phys.

Details

The accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain is a key factor in the progression of neurodegenerative diseases such as Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease. But to the human eye, proteins that are destined to form harmful aggregates are indistinguishable from normal proteins.

The formation of such aggregates also tends to occur randomly and relatively quickly – within minutes. The ability to identify and characterize protein aggregates is crucial for understanding and combating neurodegenerative diseases.

Now, using deep learning, EPFL researchers have developed a "self-guided" imaging system that uses multiple microscopy techniques to track and analyze protein aggregation in real-time – and even predict it before it begins

- the publication states.

In addition, the approach minimizes the use of fluorescent labels, which can alter the biophysical properties of cell samples and hinder accurate analysis.

This is the first time we have been able to accurately predict the formation of these protein aggregates. Since their biomechanical properties are linked to diseases and impaired cellular function, understanding how they develop throughout the aggregation process will lead to the fundamental understanding needed to develop solutions

- says recent EPFL PhD graduate Khalid Ibrahim.

In the new study, scientists improved this system, and it now works in real-time: as soon as the algorithm detects a mature protein aggregate, it automatically activates a special Brillouin microscope. This microscope analyzes the properties of the aggregates, such as their elasticity. Previously, the microscope worked too slowly for such tasks, but now, thanks to AI control, it is activated only when truly needed. This allows for quick and accurate observation of protein changes.

According to Ibrahim, this is the first scientific work that shows how self-guided systems can be applied in microscopy without the use of fluorescent labels – and make this approach more accessible to biologists.

This opens up new possibilities for studying toxic protein aggregates associated with brain diseases such as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's. As Professor Lashuel notes, such intelligent microscopy will help create more accurate drugs and bring personalized medicine closer to patients.

Genetic test can predict obesity in childhood - study7/21/25, 3:00 PM • 3283 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

HealthNews of the WorldTechnologies
Ukraine
Tesla
$
