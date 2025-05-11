Google to pay Texas $1.375 billion over privacy violations

Google has agreed to pay $1.375 billion as part of an agreement reached with the state of Texas over allegations of user data privacy violations. This is reported by the agency Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that Google has agreed to pay compensation.

It is noted that the agreement will settle two lawsuits related to three products that allegedly violated Texas consumer protection laws.

In Texas, big tech is not above the law. For years, Google has secretly tracked people's movements, private search queries, and even their voice data and facial geometry through its products and services. I fought back and won - Paxton said.

According to the news agency, the details of the agreement are not disclosed.

Google said the deal settles claims related to Incognito, location history and biometric data charges. The company did not admit any wrongdoing.

In 2022, Paxton sued Google twice, claiming the company collected facial geometry and voiceprint data from Texas residents without proper consent.

He also claimed that the company tracked users' locations even when they thought they had turned the feature off, and misled users about Incognito mode, which is designed to provide private web browsing.

According to a Google representative, the settlement does not require any changes to the product.

Let us remind you

Google agreed to pay $28 million to settle a class action lawsuit. The company is accused of favoring white and Asian employees.

Mexico sues Google over renaming of Gulf of Mexico - Media