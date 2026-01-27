$43.140.03
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Google to pay $68 million to settle claims of voice assistant surveillance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Google has agreed to pay $68 million to settle a lawsuit accusing its voice assistant of illegally recording conversations. Users complained about receiving targeted advertising after the assistant's "false accepts."

Google to pay $68 million to settle claims of voice assistant surveillance

Google has agreed to pay $68 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that its voice assistant spied on smartphone users, violating their privacy, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

A preliminary class-action settlement was filed late Friday in federal court in San Jose, California, and requires approval from U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman.

Smartphone users accused Google, a division of Alphabet, of illegally recording and sharing private conversations after launching Google Assistant to send them targeted ads.

Google Assistant is designed to respond when people use "hot words" like "Hey Google" or "Okay Google," similar to Apple's Siri.

Users objected to receiving ads after Google Assistant mistakenly interpreted what they said as hot words, known as "false accepts."

Apple reached a similar $95 million settlement with smartphone users in December 2024.

Google denied wrongdoing but entered into the settlement to avoid the risk, expense, and uncertainty of litigation, court documents show. 

According to court documents, the settlement covers people who purchased Google devices or were victims of "false accepts" since May 18, 2016.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs may seek up to one-third of the settlement fund, or about $22.7 million, for legal fees.

Julia Shramko

