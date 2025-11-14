Google and a huge EU fine: the American giant will change its advertising services to comply with competition rules

Google has proposed measures to the EU to avoid complex consequences after the EU antitrust fine, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Google has proposed measures to the EU aimed at avoiding the unbundling of its online advertising business, after Brussels imposed a large fine on the company in September for abusing its dominant position. On Friday, October 14, Google announced changes to its advertising services,

In September 2025, the European Commission fined Google 2.95 billion euros for an antitrust violation. The American company is under close scrutiny from Brussels for its alleged actions in several segments of the online advertising sector.

Google was given 60 days to resolve the issues raised. In this case, known as "Google Adtech," the tech giant had until this week to propose measures that would finally put an end to the competition violations.

And now the changes have been proposed, but whether Brussels will accept the commitments regarding changes in Google's advertising services is ultimately unknown.

We will analyze the measures proposed to see if they can put an end to - said a spokesman for the European Commission.

On Thursday, the Commission launched a new investigation against Google in a completely different area, this time suspecting it of punishing certain news sites in search results, which the company denies.

