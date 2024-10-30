Google Doodle Halloween game offers to fight ghosts as a cute magic cat
Kyiv • UNN
Google has introduced the third part of the Magic Cat Academy series, where Momo the black cat fights ghosts in the sky. This is a sequel to the popular Halloween Doodle games of 2016 and 2020.
Google has released the Google Doodle game for Halloween 2024, which again features a cute magical black cat fighting ghosts, UNN reports citing Mashable.
Details
In the third installment of Google Doodle's Magic Cat Academy series, a Halloween 2024 game, Momo, a black cat with magic, waves his wand again to banish evil ghosts.
This ghost hunting cat first appeared in the 2016 Google Halloween Doodle, fighting ghosts in a Harry Potter-themed school setting. Then he returned in the Google Halloween Doodle 2020, diving into the ocean to slay ghouls under the waves.
Now Momo is heading in the opposite direction, flying a broomstick into the upper atmosphere to destroy ghosts in the sky, the publication notes.
