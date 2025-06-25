Gold Prices Fall Amid Signs of Stabilization Between Israel and Iran - Bloomberg

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:47 PM • 30752 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 73403 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 83195 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 104149 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 118061 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 120956 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 90924 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 66311 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68965 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 61310 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
5.4m/s
48%
748mm
Popular news
Russia is preparing for war with NATO: ISW names likely datesJune 25, 12:27 AM • 14336 views
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured, residential buildings damagedJune 25, 12:59 AM • 10872 views
Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"June 25, 02:03 AM • 19256 views
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - Navy03:14 AM • 12152 views
The enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 4432 views
Publications
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 70000 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 113143 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 117318 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 156881 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 184379 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
The Hague
United States
Iran
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 23377 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 32323 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 46349 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 121487 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 198665 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Hill
F-16 Fighting Falcon
The Guardian
Facebook

Gold Prices Fall Amid Signs of Stabilization Between Israel and Iran - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

The price of gold fell by 1.3% to $3330 per ounce due to decreased demand for safe-haven assets after the stabilization of the situation between Israel and Iran. The market is affected by geopolitical tensions and US economic statistics, in particular the decline in consumer confidence.

Gold Prices Fall Amid Signs of Stabilization Between Israel and Iran - Bloomberg

The price of gold fell amid signs of stabilization of the situation between Israel and Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to the agency, the price of gold bullion fell by 1.3% at the end of yesterday's trading and reached a level of about 3,330 dollars per ounce.

According to analysts, the demand for defensive assets has decreased, as the parties adhere to the terms of the unstable truce.

Bloomberg reports that tensions between Israel and Iran have eased after criticism from US President Donald Trump.

The truce between Israel and Iran continued after US President Donald Trump criticized both sides for the first violations of the agreement

- writes the publication.

Despite the overall geopolitical tensions, as well as Trump's trade actions and the activity of central banks, which this year stimulated the growth of gold prices by 27%, the market has recently shown stabilization.

In the last few months, the growth has lost momentum, and bullion is mostly traded between 3,300 and 3,400 dollars per ounce

- the material says.

Additionally

US economic statistics also have an impact on quotations. In particular, the consumer confidence index unexpectedly decreased in June. This raised concerns about the consequences of trade policy for the economy and the labor market.

"This may encourage the Federal Reserve to cut rates in the coming months," Bloomberg notes.

At the same time, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell called for not rushing with this decision. Lowering rates is traditionally considered a positive factor for gold, as this asset does not bring interest income.

As of 10:35 Singapore time (05:35 Kyiv time), the spot price of gold rose by 0.2% to 3,330 dollars 85 cents per ounce. The Bloomberg spot dollar index remained unchanged. Silver prices did not change, while platinum continued to decline.

Gold at nearly 2-week low after Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire24.06.25, 08:57 • 2650 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Singapore
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9