Gold price settled at historical highs of over $5185 per ounce after US-Iran talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Global gold prices stabilized at record highs after nuclear talks in Geneva. The spot price of gold settled at $5185.75 per ounce.

Gold price settled at historical highs of over $5185 per ounce after US-Iran talks

Gold prices stabilized at record highs after the conclusion of a difficult round of nuclear negotiations in Geneva. Despite mediators' statements about some progress, the market remains extremely tense due to conflicting signals from Washington and Tehran. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

As of Friday morning, the spot price of gold settled at $5185.75 per ounce, showing a steady upward trend for the week. The stability of quotes above the psychological mark of $5000 is due to a significant build-up of American military force in the region at the order of President Donald Trump.

White House envoys Kushner and Witkoff disappointed with morning talks with Iran - Media26.02.26, 20:53 • 3012 views

Although Oman, as a mediator, announced "significant progress" and the continuation of dialogue next week, the disappointment of American officials with Thursday's results only added volatility to the market and supported demand for bullion.

State of related markets and currency factor

Against the backdrop of gold's stabilization, other precious metals showed mixed dynamics: silver fell by 0.3% to $88.07, platinum also decreased in price, while palladium showed moderate growth. The Bloomberg Dollar Index, which tracks the US dollar against a basket of major currencies, strengthened by 0.1%.

This situation indicates that investors currently prefer gold as the main tool for hedging risks in the event of a sudden escalation of hostilities or the failure of diplomatic efforts in Vienna. 

Talks on Iran's nuclear program reached a stalemate amid US military pressure26.02.26, 23:54 • 2808 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Skirmishes
Gold
Geneva
Bloomberg L.P.
Vienna
Donald Trump
Oman
United States
Iran