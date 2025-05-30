Gold fell in price amid the dollar's growth

$41.590.09
The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named
May 29, 11:10 PM • 6476 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 120570 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 152237 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 132838 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 121451 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 209489 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 106175 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 128627 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 112061 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116904 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Misappropriated and "laundered" funds from one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine: law enforcement officers conducted almost 50 searches

May 29, 08:30 PM • 12002 views

Duda: Ukrainians know almost nothing about the Volyn tragedy, Poland will never consider OUN-UPA fighters for the freedom of Ukraine

May 29, 09:11 PM • 22038 views

Trump may strike at Putin over the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine - NBC News

May 30, 12:12 AM • 8918 views

Explosions Heard in Kharkiv: City Under Massive UAV Attack

May 30, 12:25 AM • 4168 views

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

04:24 AM • 7364 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 120593 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 209498 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 214562 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 290589 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 301298 views
Hakan Fidan

Andrii Sybiha

Karoline Leavitt

Binyamin Netanyahu

Ursula von der Leyen

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Slovakia

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 110014 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 102732 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 115754 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 173146 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 109278 views
Shahed-136

The New York Times

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Gold fell in price amid the dollar's growth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Gold fell by 0.5% due to the strengthening of the dollar. Investors are waiting for data on the personal consumption expenditure price index in the US to assess the further policy of the Federal Reserve.

Gold fell in price amid the dollar's growth

Gold prices fell on Friday amid a slight rise in the dollar, while investors awaited a key US inflation report that could provide deeper insight into the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,300.59 per ounce by 03:13 GMT. Bullion fell 1.7% this week.

US gold futures fell 0.5% to $3,298.30.

The dollar index rose 0.2%, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers.

"Gold prices are currently more or less consolidating... we are seeing normal market phenomena, it's just that the range is a little wider right now, mainly due to confidence in the US dollar," said Brian Lan, managing director of GoldSilver Central in Singapore.

Investors are awaiting the April US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index report. According to a Reuters poll, the US PCE is expected to remain at 0.1% month-on-month, while year-on-year is expected to be 2.2%.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Thursday that policymakers could still cut interest rates twice this year, but rates need to remain stable for now to ensure inflation is on track to meet the central bank's 2% target.

Non-profit bullion typically benefits in a low interest rate environment.

Meanwhile, a federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily reinstated US President Donald Trump's broadest tariffs after a US trade court ruled on Wednesday that Trump had exceeded his authority by imposing the tariffs and subsequently ordered them to be lifted immediately.

US court suspends Trump's import duty cancellation: details of the decision

US trade talks with China have "stalled a bit" and a deal is likely to require direct involvement from Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday.

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $33.07 an ounce, platinum remained at $1,081.93, and palladium fell 0.3% to $970.43.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Reuters
Donald Trump
Singapore
Xi Jinping
China
United States
