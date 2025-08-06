Gold cheapens amid strengthening dollar and expectations of Fed appointments

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
06:38 AM • 10038 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 77658 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 68838 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 137376 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 84850 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 156306 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 66798 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 49655 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 42741 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 134939 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.9m/s
56%
751mm
Popular news
Court ruled the allocation of land for the National Military Memorial Cemetery illegalPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 PM • 19891 views
"He's doing a great job": Trump hinted at who he sees as his successorAugust 5, 11:27 PM • 16943 views
Occupiers simulate tourist season in occupied territories - CNSAugust 6, 12:56 AM • 17141 views
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statement02:24 AM • 14876 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in Moscow05:16 AM • 10359 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 77676 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 137392 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 133187 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 156320 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 134947 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 4154 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 8814 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 75530 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 96151 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 87110 views
Actual
M777 howitzer
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
ChatGPT
Financial Times

Gold cheapens amid strengthening dollar and expectations of Fed appointments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1314 views

Gold prices slightly decreased due to the strengthening dollar and investors' expectations of Trump's decisions regarding appointments to the Fed. Spot gold fell by 0.2%, futures by 0.1%.

Gold cheapens amid strengthening dollar and expectations of Fed appointments

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday amid a slight strengthening of the dollar, while investors held back from making large bets ahead of US President Donald Trump's decision on appointments to the Federal Reserve, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Spot gold price fell 0.2% to $3374.72 per ounce as of 04:42 GMT after reaching a nearly two-week high on Tuesday. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $3429.80.

The dollar rebounded from a weekly low reached in the previous session, which reduced gold's appeal to holders of other currencies.

"Gold is caught between opposing forces. Falling yields played into its hand, but the US dollar managed to stay afloat despite Friday's sell-off. This has led to the range we are seeing now, as prices await confirmation of all factors affecting the situation," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macroeconomics at Tastylive.

Gold price forecast raised to $3500 for the next three months - Citi04.08.25, 10:29 • 3578 views

On Tuesday, Trump said he would soon announce a short-term replacement for Fed official Adriana Kugler, who announced her resignation on Friday, as well as his nominee for the next Fed chair.

The CME FedWatch tool now estimates the probability of a rate cut in September at almost 87% after weaker-than-expected employment growth data was released on Friday, after which Trump fired the head of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Regarding trade, Trump again threatened to raise tariffs on goods from India due to Russian oil purchases. New Delhi called his case "unjustified" and vowed to defend its economic interests, further exacerbating the trade rift between the two countries.

Perth Mint's gold product sales in July fell 33% compared to the previous month, and silver sales reached a six-month low, the company said on Wednesday.

Spot silver price remained at $37.82 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $1314.76, and palladium fell 0.6% to $1168.42.

Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide05.08.25, 13:48 • 84862 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
Reuters
Donald Trump
India
United States