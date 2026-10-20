Global warming is accelerating — climatologist cites alarming data

Photo: REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Global warming caused by emissions from burning fossil fuels is accelerating, bringing many of the Earth's most important ecosystems closer to critical tipping points. Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, said this, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

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Speaking on Tuesday at the Reuters Sustainability Europe conference, Rockström noted that the damage inflicted on coral reefs and the Amazon rainforest has already become almost irreversible. Certain elements of the water circulation system in the Atlantic Ocean — in particular, the current that moderates the climate of Western Europe by bringing warm waters from the Caribbean — are on the verge of collapse.

According to him, the latest scientific data indicate that the world is heading toward a situation in which the Earth's average annual surface temperature will rise by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) as early as the coming years. This will lead to more frequent and intense extreme weather events. The statement was made ahead of the UN climate negotiations (COP31), which will begin on November 9.

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Companies seeking to prepare for change and increase the resilience of their operations should view climate and nature issues as a single, integrated area rather than as separate problems, the expert believes.

Alongside priority decarbonization measures, businesses should invest in nature conservation — in particular, supporting projects aimed at preserving or restoring biodiversity and freshwater reserves.

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Rockström called it "extremely alarming" that certain forces are lobbying for a relaxation of rules on the phaseout of vehicles with internal combustion engines. He also drew attention to subsidies for gasoline and diesel fuel, which are suppressing consumer demand for electric vehicles.