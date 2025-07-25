$41.770.00
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Global Starlink outage: Musk's reaction emerges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1660 views

Elon Musk apologized for the Starlink outage, promising a quick restoration of service and elimination of the cause. Problems with the system were observed worldwide, including the front in Ukraine.

Famous billionaire, SpaceX owner Elon Musk apologized on social network X for the Starlink satellite communication system failure. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Musk, the service will be restored soon.

The service will be restored soon. We apologize for the outage. SpaceX will fix the root cause of the outage to prevent similar occurrences.

- promised the billionaire.

Previously, SpaceX in its statement confirmed that the Starlink network was experiencing an outage. They indicated that they are actively working to resolve this issue.

Recall

On the evening of July 24, the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, stated that Starlink was down across the entire front. Later, it became known that problems with the system's operation were observed worldwide.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

