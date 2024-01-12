The global music industry reached a new record, surpassing four trillion streams in 2023

The total number of on-demand song streams (audio + video) grew by 33.7% in 2023 to reach 7.1 trillion, up from 5.3 trillion on-demand song streams in 2022. The growth was mainly driven by on-demand audio services, which totaled 4.1 billion streams.

This is reported by market monitor Luminate (formerly MRC Data / Nielsen Music), reports UNN.

Details

The Luminate Music Report 2023 shows a significant increase in global music streams. It is about reaching 7.1 trillion audio and video streams, which is 33.7% more than in the previous year, 2023. Also, according to the report, global on-demand audio streams reached 4 trillion in 2023, which is the first time such a result has been recorded within one year. According to Luminate's report, the number of on-demand audio song streams grew by 22.3% to 4.1 trillion in 2023. This compares to 3.4 trillion in 2022.

Luminate emphasizes the changing dynamics of the music landscape: in 2023, 436,000 tracks were listened to more than a million times, up from 373,500 the year before. However, more than 45.6 million tracks were not streamed.

Luminate estimates that 152.2 million tracks were streamed less than 1000 times in 2023. This represents an astonishing 82.7% of all ISRC audio tracked for this study.

The report also highlights the growing influence of streaming on music genres, with a marked increase in Latin and World music streams, while in the US, for example, R&B/Hip-Hop remains the largest genre, accounting for 25.5% of consumption.

