What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

The global music industry reached a new record, surpassing four trillion streams in 2023

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23597 views

Global music streaming grew to 7.1 trillion in 2023, with on-demand audio streams reaching a record 4 trillion, an increase of 33.7% year-on-year.

The total number of on-demand song streams (audio + video) grew by 33.7% in 2023 to reach 7.1 trillion, up from 5.3 trillion on-demand song streams in 2022. The growth was mainly driven by on-demand audio services, which totaled 4.1 billion streams.

This is reported by market monitor Luminate (formerly MRC Data / Nielsen Music), reports UNN.

Details

The Luminate Music Report 2023 shows a significant increase in global music streams. It is about reaching 7.1 trillion audio and video streams, which is 33.7% more than in the previous year, 2023. Also, according to the report, global on-demand audio streams reached 4 trillion in 2023, which is the first time such a result has been recorded within one year. According to Luminate's report, the number of on-demand audio song streams grew by 22.3% to 4.1 trillion in 2023. This compares to 3.4 trillion in 2022.

Elton John to auction personal belongings worth $10 million in February12.01.24, 03:50 • 27802 views

Luminate emphasizes the changing dynamics of the music landscape: in 2023, 436,000 tracks were listened to more than a million times, up from 373,500 the year before. However, more than 45.6 million tracks were not streamed.

Addendum Addendum

Luminate estimates that 152.2 million tracks were streamed less than 1000 times in 2023. This represents an astonishing 82.7% of all ISRC audio tracked for this study.

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor died of natural causes: court opinion10.01.24, 01:15 • 25996 views

The report also highlights the growing influence of streaming on music genres, with a marked increase in Latin and World music streams, while in the US, for example, R&B/Hip-Hop remains the largest genre, accounting for 25.5% of consumption.

Britney Spears says she "never wants to return to the music industry"04.01.24, 13:29 • 31505 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Culture

