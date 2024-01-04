ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Britney Spears says she "never wants to return to the music industry"

Kyiv

 • 31505 views

Britney Spears dismisses rumors of a return to music, saying on Instagram that she will never return to the music industry.

The famous singer's appeal on her personal Instagram appeared after rumors that she was planning to return to the studio the day before, BBC and UNN reported.

Details

In her Instagram post, Spears refers to recent rumors that she is working on a new album. These rumors were spread by various American media outlets, including the New York-based website Page Six, according to which Charli XCX and Julia Michaels will be among the songwriters for Britney Spears' new material.

Ukrainian polar explorers show how penguins "ride" on Antarctic slopes02.01.24, 05:28 • 38145 views

The pop star responded to these gossips:

So that we realize that most of the news is garbage!!! They keep saying that I'm reaching out to random people to record a new album... I'm never going back to the music industry!!!

- the singer wrote on Instagram.

The singer's post was accompanied by a Renaissance painting by Guido Reni titled Salome with the Head of John the Baptist.

AddendumAddendum

Britney Spears wrote in her autobiography, published in 2023, that the custody she had been under for years had permanently destroyed her relationship with music. "Advancing my music career is not my focus right now," she wrote.

The last time Spears released "Mind Your Business" with Will.i.am was earlier this year, although her vocals were recorded several years before. The track is her first music release since "Hold Me Closer," a song with Elton John that reimagined several of his hits in August 2022, Rolling Stone writes.

Mickey Rourke urges fans to join fundraising to help residents of Kherson03.01.24, 12:07 • 29793 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

