Britney Spears says she "never wants to return to the music industry"

The famous singer's appeal on her personal Instagram appeared after rumors that she was planning to return to the studio the day before, BBC and UNN reported.

Details

In her Instagram post, Spears refers to recent rumors that she is working on a new album. These rumors were spread by various American media outlets, including the New York-based website Page Six, according to which Charli XCX and Julia Michaels will be among the songwriters for Britney Spears' new material.

Ukrainian polar explorers show how penguins "ride" on Antarctic slopes

The pop star responded to these gossips:

So that we realize that most of the news is garbage!!! They keep saying that I'm reaching out to random people to record a new album... I'm never going back to the music industry!!! - the singer wrote on Instagram.

The singer's post was accompanied by a Renaissance painting by Guido Reni titled Salome with the Head of John the Baptist.

AddendumAddendum

Britney Spears wrote in her autobiography, published in 2023, that the custody she had been under for years had permanently destroyed her relationship with music. "Advancing my music career is not my focus right now," she wrote.

The last time Spears released "Mind Your Business" with Will.i.am was earlier this year, although her vocals were recorded several years before. The track is her first music release since "Hold Me Closer," a song with Elton John that reimagined several of his hits in August 2022, Rolling Stone writes.

Mickey Rourke urges fans to join fundraising to help residents of Kherson