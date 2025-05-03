Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the purpose of the Easter truce proposed by Russia, as well as on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, is to test Kyiv's readiness to find ways for a long-term and sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine. This is reported by Russian media, reports UNN.

The purpose of the Easter truce proposed by Russia, as well as the current initiative to declare a truce on holidays, May 8, 9, 10, is to test Kyiv's readiness to find ways for a long-term and sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine. The reaction of the Ukrainian authorities to Russia's initiative to introduce a truce is a test of Ukraine's readiness for peace. We will wait for unambiguous, but final statements, and most importantly, actions aimed at de-escalating the conflict on holidays, - said Peskov.

He once again repeated the statement about neo-Nazis in Ukraine, stating that "the 'regime's' unwillingness to directly respond to the proposal made by Russia clearly shows that the ideological basis of today's Kyiv regime is neo-Nazism."

Let us remind you

Another "truce" in the war of the Russian Federation with Ukraine, this time on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Moscow is responsible for the safety of world leaders who will visit Russia for the grandiose events in memory of World War II, scheduled for next week.