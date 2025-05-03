The Kremlin reacted to Zelenskyy's words: they called Putin's "truce" on May 9 a "test of readiness for peace"

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM • 9908 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 21238 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 32702 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 33147 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 54190 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 52481 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 51820 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 69845 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 89848 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46383 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+23°
4.4m/s
45%
745 mm
Popular news

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 24748 views

Trump showed himself in the image of the Pope

May 3, 05:43 AM • 5132 views

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

May 3, 06:03 AM • 14811 views

Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope

May 3, 06:22 AM • 11758 views

Vučić fell ill, Fico cancels visits before promised trip to Moscow on May 9

10:13 AM • 10573 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 32700 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 24826 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 59689 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 68576 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 89848 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 24561 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 52478 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 25629 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 29278 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 28823 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The Kremlin reacted to Zelenskyy's words: they called Putin's "truce" on May 9 a "test of readiness for peace"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1236 views

The Kremlin stated that a truce for the May holidays is a test of Kyiv's readiness for peace. Zelenskyy places responsibility for the safety of world leaders on the Russian Federation.

The Kremlin reacted to Zelenskyy's words: they called Putin's "truce" on May 9 a "test of readiness for peace"

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the purpose of the Easter truce proposed by Russia, as well as on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, is to test Kyiv's readiness to find ways for a long-term and sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine. This is reported by Russian media, reports UNN.

The purpose of the Easter truce proposed by Russia, as well as the current initiative to declare a truce on holidays, May 8, 9, 10, is to test Kyiv's readiness to find ways for a long-term and sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine. The reaction of the Ukrainian authorities to Russia's initiative to introduce a truce is a test of Ukraine's readiness for peace. We will wait for unambiguous, but final statements, and most importantly, actions aimed at de-escalating the conflict on holidays,

- said Peskov.

He once again repeated the statement about neo-Nazis in Ukraine, stating that "the 'regime's' unwillingness to directly respond to the proposal made by Russia clearly shows that the ideological basis of today's Kyiv regime is neo-Nazism."

Let us remind you

Another "truce" in the war of the Russian Federation with Ukraine, this time on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Moscow is responsible for the safety of world leaders who will visit Russia for the grandiose events in memory of World War II, scheduled for next week.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,127.70
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,829.66