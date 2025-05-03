Russians launched a direct strike with a KAB at a fire station in Kupyansk: showed the consequences

Russian troops launched a direct air strike on the building of the fire and rescue unit in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, there were no casualties, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, showing the consequences, UNN writes.

In the city of Kupyansk, Russian troops launched a direct strike with an air bomb (KAB) on the building of the state fire and rescue unit of the State Emergency Service - noted in the State Emergency Service.

At the time of the strike, the personnel, as indicated, were on a call, only one rescuer was in the unit - he was not injured. "Fortunately, there were no casualties," the State Emergency Service reported.

"Despite everything, we will stand - like the national flag that continues to fly over the destroyed building of the fire and rescue unit, reminding the world of the resilience and courage of Ukrainian rescuers even under enemy fire," the State Emergency Service emphasized.

Russia struck Kharkiv, preliminarily, with thermobaric drones, 51 injured - Prosecutor's Office