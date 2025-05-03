$41.590.00
Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it
Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

russian federation struck Kharkiv, preliminarily, with thermobaric drones, 51 injured - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 720 views

As a result of a massive UAV attack on Kharkiv, 51 people were injured. The Russians, preliminarily, used thermobaric warheads, which caused widespread destruction and fires in four districts of the city.

russian federation struck Kharkiv, preliminarily, with thermobaric drones, 51 injured - prosecutor's office

Russian troops, according to preliminary data, used ударні drones with thermobaric warheads to strike Kharkiv, 51 people, including two children, were injured, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

It has been preliminarily established that during the attack, the Russian army used ударні drones with thermobaric warheads. This type of weaponry creates a powerful blast wave and a high-temperature cloud, causing massive destruction and numerous casualties among the civilian population. Its use is particularly dangerous and may indicate a deliberate violation of international humanitarian law,

- reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 2, from 21:30 to 22:15, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a large-scale attack on Kharkiv using ударні drones. The enemy used at least 15 UAVs.

Four districts of the city were under fire: Osnovyansky, Slobidsky, Saltivsky and Kyivsky. Numerous fires broke out in the city.

51 people received injuries of varying severity and acute shock. Among the victims are two girls aged 11 and 16,

- the prosecutor's office said.

Multi-apartment and private residential buildings, educational institutions, cars, enterprises, and shops were damaged.

Russia attacked Ukraine with Iskanders and 183 drones, 77 "Shaheds" downed: situation in the regions03.05.25, 09:50

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kharkiv
