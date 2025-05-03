russian federation struck Kharkiv, preliminarily, with thermobaric drones, 51 injured - prosecutor's office

Russian troops, according to preliminary data, used ударні drones with thermobaric warheads to strike Kharkiv, 51 people, including two children, were injured, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

It has been preliminarily established that during the attack, the Russian army used ударні drones with thermobaric warheads. This type of weaponry creates a powerful blast wave and a high-temperature cloud, causing massive destruction and numerous casualties among the civilian population. Its use is particularly dangerous and may indicate a deliberate violation of international humanitarian law, - reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 2, from 21:30 to 22:15, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a large-scale attack on Kharkiv using ударні drones. The enemy used at least 15 UAVs.

Four districts of the city were under fire: Osnovyansky, Slobidsky, Saltivsky and Kyivsky. Numerous fires broke out in the city.

51 people received injuries of varying severity and acute shock. Among the victims are two girls aged 11 and 16, - the prosecutor's office said.

Multi-apartment and private residential buildings, educational institutions, cars, enterprises, and shops were damaged.

