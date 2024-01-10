ukenru
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor died of natural causes: court opinion

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor died of natural causes: court opinion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25997 views

Sinead O'Connor, who was found dead in the summer of 2023, died of natural causes, according to the conclusion of the London Coroner's Court.

An investigation into the death of Sinead O'Connor has found that the singer died of natural causes. This was reported by UNN with reference to People.

Details

The London Coroner's Court has officially announced the cause of death of Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, who died unexpectedly in 2023 at the age of 56. The court reported that she died of natural causes. Thus, the proceedings regarding O'Connor's death were terminated.

Recall

On July 26, 2023, the singer was found in her apartment in London. She did not respond to any stimuli. The police and doctors who arrived at the scene pronounced her dead.

The famous Irish singer and composer became world famous when she covered Prince's song Nothing Compares To You.

Image

All her life she has struggled with mental disorders. In 2017, she admitted to having bipolar disorder.

In January 2022, Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son Shane committed suicide. The singer took his loss very hard, she dedicated her last post on Twitter, which she actively used, to her son, noting that she could not live without him.

Famous singer, People's Artist of Ukraine Vitaliy Bilonozhko dies09.01.24, 14:56 • 25391 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Culture

Contact us about advertising