Famous singer, People's Artist of Ukraine Vitaliy Bilonozhko dies

Vitaliy Bilonozhko, People's Artist of Ukraine, founder of the International Festival of Family Creativity "Melody of Two Hearts", died at the age of 71. This was reported on the Facebook page of the Buryn City Council, UNN reports.

Today, our fellow countryman, the unsurpassed singer of "Melody of Two Hearts", Vitaliy Bilonozhko, passed away. He has always been a welcome guest in the Buryn region, his performances on concert stages became a real holiday for his fellow countrymen, gathering hundreds and thousands of fans - the statement said.

The cause of Bilonozhko's death, as well as details about the funeral, have not yet been reported.

For reference

Vitaliy Bilonozhko was born on June 11, 1953 in the village of Sloboda, Sumy region. In December 1995, Bilonozhko was awarded the title of People's Artist of Ukraine. In 1999, together with his wife, People's Artist of Ukraine Svitlana Bilonozhko, he became the founder of the regular International Festival of Family Creativity "Melody of Two Hearts".

For his high professional skills and significant contribution to the development and popularization of Ukrainian song, the artist has received high state awards.

