Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv: Honored Artist of Ukraine Victoria Tymoshenko dies of wounds
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian actress Victoria Tymoshenko died of her injuries after a rocket attack in Kharkiv. She was a well-known actress with a significant body of work.
Honored Artist of Ukraine Viktoria Tymoshenko died of wounds after a rocket attack in Kharkiv, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Culture.
Honored Artist of Ukraine Victoria Tymoshenko died as a result of a rocket attack in Kharkiv. The former actress of the Kharkiv Academic Drama Theater died in hospital from wounds she received during an enemy shelling on January 2
The Ministry of Culture added that over the years she has played many roles and made a significant contribution to the development of theater.
