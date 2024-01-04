Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv: Honored Artist of Ukraine Victoria Tymoshenko dies of wounds

Honored Artist of Ukraine Viktoria Tymoshenko died of wounds after a rocket attack in Kharkiv, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Culture.

Honored Artist of Ukraine Victoria Tymoshenko died as a result of a rocket attack in Kharkiv. The former actress of the Kharkiv Academic Drama Theater died in hospital from wounds she received during an enemy shelling on January 2 - the department said.

The Ministry of Culture added that over the years she has played many roles and made a significant contribution to the development of theater.

