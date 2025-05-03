Exhumation at the burial site in 1945 of Poles in Puzhnyky, Ternopil region: remains of about 30 people were found

In the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region, a Polish-Ukrainian group found the remains of about 30 people at the site of the 1945 Polish burials. A significant number of artifacts were also found at the burial site. This was announced by Andriy Nadjos, Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine for European Integration, on the air of the telethon on Saturday, reports UNN.

As of today, we are completing the so-called field research phase. It will take more than a week to complete it fully, but we can already say that as of today, the remains of about 30 people have been found, and the exhumation of the remains is ongoing. As of today, about 20 have already been exhumed, and a significant number of artifacts have been found: buttons, shoes, coins, crosses. - said Nadjos.

He noted that anthropological studies need to be carried out for the entire completion of the search, and then genetic material will be selected for comparative DNA analysis.

Let us remind you

At the end of April, a Polish-Ukrainian group began exhumation of victims of the tragic events of 1945 in the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region.

