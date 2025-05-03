In Kherson region, 12 Russian soldiers fled from positions, disguised as civilians - "ATESH"
In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, 12 Russian soldiers fled their positions. They are dressed in civilian clothes. This was reported by the "ATESH" partisan movement, writes UNN.
Details
Thus, an agent of the "ATESH" movement from among the servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces reports the escape of 12 colleagues in one of the occupied districts of the Kherson region.
All of them voluntarily left the front lines and fled in an unknown direction - probably seeing no other way to save their lives
Many weapons, military uniforms and personal belongings of Russian servicemen remained at the scene of the escape.
The deserters changed into civilian clothes and are now being searched for throughout the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. Their unit has been put on alert and mass interrogations of colleagues have begun
Addition
Among the deserters is a citizen of Moldova, a representative of the Gagauz national minority, recruited through a covert recruitment center of the Russian Armed Forces operating in Gagauzia.
"Russia continues to use vulnerable populations and the poorest regions, turning people into cannon fodder," ATESH said.
