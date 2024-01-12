Elton John to auction personal belongings worth $10 million in February

British singer Elton John will auction off about 900 lots worth $10 million, all of which are his personal belongings. This was reported by Bloomberg on January 11, according to UNN.

The lots will include everything from a pair of silver platform shoes from the 1970s to a 1990 Bentley two-door convertible ($25 thousand to $35 thousand) the article says

The auction will be conducted by Christie's and will take place from February 21 to 23 in New York.

Among the lots: a Rolex Daytona watch in 18-carat gold, diamonds and orange sapphires with a leopard dial and bracelet. Its value is estimated at 40 to 60 thousand dollars.

In addition, the auction will feature clothing and items from the Versace brand, about 70 lots in total.

For example, a red, black, and gold Versace Medusa Red dinner set worth $4 to $6 thousand and a huge number of shirts. One lot consisting of six Versace silk shirts from 1993 is estimated at $4-$6 thousand.

The main part of the auction will include 360 photographs of various subjects from Elton John's extensive collection, dedicated to social issues of the twentieth century, as well as post-war photographs of contemporary art presented in leading international galleries.

For example, the price for Gursky's 2004 photograph of Dior Homme ranges from $300 to $500 thousand. Two photographs of Elizabeth I and Richard I taken by Sugimoto in 1999 are estimated at $50 to $70 thousand each.