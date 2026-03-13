Global EV sales reached 1.1 million in February, but the market shows different trends across regions

In February 2026, 1.1 million electric vehicles were sold worldwide. At the same time, the market shows different trends: sales are growing in Europe, while North America is experiencing a decline. This is reported by UNN with reference to Electrek.

According to the publication, 2.2 million electric vehicles were sold worldwide in the first two months of 2026. This is 8% less than in the same period last year. In total, sales in February were also 11% lower than a year ago and 11% lower than in January.

Europe shows the largest growth. Electric vehicle sales in the region have increased by 21% since the beginning of the year.

Germany and France became the leaders. In Germany, sales increased by 26% after the introduction of a new subsidy program at the beginning of 2026, and in France - by 30% due to the current incentive program.

Italy also shows significant growth. In February, electric vehicle sales in the country increased by 23% compared to the previous month - this is the best indicator in the entire history of electric car sales in the country. Since the beginning of the year, the Italian market has grown by 98%.

In North America, the situation is different. Although sales increased by 8% in February compared to the previous month, they decreased by 36% since the beginning of the year.

The main decline is in the US. In particular, sales of Ford electric vehicles have fallen by 70% since the beginning of the year, Honda by 81%, and Kia by 52%.

The Canadian market also contracted by 23% since the beginning of the year. At the same time, the country is trying to stimulate demand. In particular, the import of Chinese-made electric vehicles with a reduced tariff rate of 6.1% is allowed. The first window for submitting import applications opened on March 1 and will last for six months.

In China, electric vehicle sales in February decreased by 32% compared to the same period last year. This is attributed to the reinstatement of the electric vehicle purchase tax and changes in the exchange program.

