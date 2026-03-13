Global EV sales reached 1.1 million in February, but the market shows different trends across regions

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 386 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 13206 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
10:42 AM • 15273 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 33420 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 63866 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 59175 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 88651 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 42850 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 27807 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 21171 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3.1m/s
29%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
French soldier killed in drone attack in IraqMarch 13, 04:36 AM • 4698 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15March 13, 07:00 AM • 32485 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 28461 views
Ukraine received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot - Ministry of Defense12:19 PM • 12942 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM • 9362 views
Publications
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 344 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 13169 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 28665 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15March 13, 07:00 AM • 32651 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 88629 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Denys Shmyhal
Bloggers
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
France
Iran
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM • 9618 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 28665 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 26992 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 26669 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 24822 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating

Global EV sales reached 1.1 million in February, but the market shows different trends across regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

The global electric car market shows growth in Europe and a significant decline in the US. Total sales for the first two months of 2026 decreased by 8 percent.

Global EV sales reached 1.1 million in February, but the market shows different trends across regions

In February 2026, 1.1 million electric vehicles were sold worldwide. At the same time, the market shows different trends: sales are growing in Europe, while North America is experiencing a decline. This is reported by UNN with reference to Electrek.

Details

According to the publication, 2.2 million electric vehicles were sold worldwide in the first two months of 2026. This is 8% less than in the same period last year. In total, sales in February were also 11% lower than a year ago and 11% lower than in January.

Europe shows the largest growth. Electric vehicle sales in the region have increased by 21% since the beginning of the year.

Germany and France became the leaders. In Germany, sales increased by 26% after the introduction of a new subsidy program at the beginning of 2026, and in France - by 30% due to the current incentive program.

Italy also shows significant growth. In February, electric vehicle sales in the country increased by 23% compared to the previous month - this is the best indicator in the entire history of electric car sales in the country. Since the beginning of the year, the Italian market has grown by 98%.

In North America, the situation is different. Although sales increased by 8% in February compared to the previous month, they decreased by 36% since the beginning of the year.

The main decline is in the US. In particular, sales of Ford electric vehicles have fallen by 70% since the beginning of the year, Honda by 81%, and Kia by 52%.

The Canadian market also contracted by 23% since the beginning of the year. At the same time, the country is trying to stimulate demand. In particular, the import of Chinese-made electric vehicles with a reduced tariff rate of 6.1% is allowed. The first window for submitting import applications opened on March 1 and will last for six months.

In China, electric vehicle sales in February decreased by 32% compared to the same period last year. This is attributed to the reinstatement of the electric vehicle purchase tax and changes in the exchange program.

Recall

In January, Ukrainians purchased almost 3.5 thousand used cars under 5 years old, imported from abroad. Gasoline cars accounted for 49% of this segment, and electric vehicles - 29%.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldAuto
Technology
Trend
Brand
Canada
France
Italy
Europe
North America
Germany
China
United States