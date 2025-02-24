“Give Ukraine a chance to win the war": Sweden calls for 1% of annual GDP to be given to Kyiv

Sweden can give Ukraine 1 percent of its annual GDP and should encourage other European countries to do the same. This was stated in an article for Svenska Dagbladet by one of the founders of the initiative group "Russia, get out of Ukraine", a well-known Swedish activist Mats Adler, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Adler, together with like-minded people, stood outside the Russian Embassy in Sweden "every Wednesday for three years" to protest against the Russian war of aggression.

We called for increased support for Ukraine in economic, military and humanitarian terms. We had speeches by leading economists who have repeatedly argued that if democratic European countries spent 1 percent of their annual GDP to support Ukraine, it would give Ukrainians a much larger military budget than Russia - the activist says.

According to him, despite statements about the "existential threat to Europe's freedom," Swedish and other European politicians are doing too little to help Ukraine win.

Large countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom allocate about 0.2 percent, France and Italy 0.1 percent. But there are many who are better than Sweden. But even those who give the most, Estonia and Denmark, do not reach the required 1 percent - Adler says.

He also emphasizes that allocating 1 percent of annual GDP to Ukraine is a much more cost-effective way to counter the Russian threat than "investing resources in each individual country to arm themselves to face the growing threat after a possible Russian victory in the war in Ukraine.

"Russia is experiencing a sharp economic decline. With the current Russian military investments, the collapse will come sooner or later. It happened twice in the last hundred years: in 1917 and 1990. If Europe stands up for Ukraine, we will witness the third collapse of Russia," Adler summarized.

Recall

Sweden will transfer air defense systems to Ukraine for a total of SEK 1.2 billion (almost $113 million). This was announced by Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergaard. According to her, Kyiv will receive Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 systems.

Sweden's sending peacekeepers to post-war Ukraine is “possible” - PM