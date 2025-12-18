Girl beaten in school corridor in Solomianskyi district of the capital: police take up the case

While monitoring social networks, a publication appeared in one of the Telegram channels about the alleged beating of a girl in a school in the Solomianskyi district of the capital. Juvenile police officers arrived at the scene to investigate the circumstances of the incident. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Today, while monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers found a publication in one of the Telegram channels about the alleged beating of a girl in the corridor of an educational institution. - the message says.

It is noted that juvenile police officers have now arrived at the scene and are talking to the school administration and students. All circumstances of the incident are being established.

