Get ready for a cold snap: weather forecast for Ukraine on June 13 12 June 2025

On Friday, June 13, a cold snap is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature during the day will fluctuate within +15…+19 °С, at night +8…+14 °С. Also, a very strong wind is expected, reported weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

In Ukraine, the air temperature will drop to +8…+14 °С at night and +15…+19 °С during the day. It will be slightly warmer in the south and southeast.

Attention! Strong north-westerly winds are expected throughout Ukraine on Friday, with gusts of up to 15-20 meters per second in places - reported the weather forecaster.

Didenko noted that such wind speeds can significantly reduce the comfort temperature. She also advised to choose parking places for cars more carefully and not to stand under old trees, so that a branch blown down by the wind does not fall on your head.

"Rains will pass on June 13 in the northern, central regions of Ukraine and in the Kharkiv region. In the rest of Ukraine, without significant precipitation", - added Dideko.

In Kyiv on Friday it will be rainy, strong north-westerly wind with gusts up to 15-20 meters per second. The air temperature will fluctuate within +16…+18 °С.

Addition

Ukrenergo reported that electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased amid deteriorating weather conditions. It is still necessary to postpone active energy consumption to daytime - powerful equipment should be used from 10:00 to 18:00.