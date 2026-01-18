Germany's Ministry of Defense stated that their military left Greenland as planned.

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
11:31 AM • 10382 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 14697 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 15889 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 41532 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 68536 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 38099 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 48208 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 54001 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 43972 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 70013 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU ready to freeze trade deal with US over Trump's 'Greenland' tariffsPhotoJanuary 18, 05:11 AM • 11327 views
Xi Jinping intensifies purges in China: almost a million officials punished in a yearJanuary 18, 05:23 AM • 5856 views
Disputes between allies play into the hands of Russia and China: Kallas reacts to Trump's tariff threatsJanuary 18, 07:45 AM • 5392 views
EU ambassadors to hold emergency meeting amid Trump's tariff statements - ReutersJanuary 18, 08:29 AM • 15671 views
Ukrainian energy workers began repairing power lines in the area of the ZNPP - IAEAPhoto10:13 AM • 10274 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 34378 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 70012 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 40856 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 72212 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 101409 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Hnatov
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Greenland
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 12646 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 25599 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 22856 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 20839 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 20234 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Bild
Shahed-136
Social network

Germany's Ministry of Defense stated that their military left Greenland as planned.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

German military personnel left Greenland prematurely due to poor weather conditions. The visit, which was supposed to last until January 18, ended earlier, but cooperation with the Danish military was called successful.

Germany's Ministry of Defense stated that their military left Greenland as planned.

The visit of servicemen from Germany to Greenland was initially planned for January 15-17. This was stated in a message from the German Ministry of Defense, reports UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

According to the German Ministry of Defense, the trip was supposed to be extended until January 18, but this was not done due to bad weather conditions on the island.

The Bundeswehr called the visit to Germany a success. Lieutenant Colonel Melevchik, commenting on the results of the mission from Nuuk airport, stated that cooperation with the Danish military was as constructive as possible.

Currently, Bundeswehr soldiers have already boarded a plane that is supposed to take them from Greenland to Germany, the publication adds.

Add

Earlier, Bild reported that German soldiers who arrived in Greenland amid threats from US President Donald Trump unexpectedly left the island.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Greenland
Bundeswehr
Bild
Donald Trump
Germany