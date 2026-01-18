Germany's Ministry of Defense stated that their military left Greenland as planned.

The visit of servicemen from Germany to Greenland was initially planned for January 15-17. This was stated in a message from the German Ministry of Defense, reports UNN with reference to Bild.

According to the German Ministry of Defense, the trip was supposed to be extended until January 18, but this was not done due to bad weather conditions on the island.

The Bundeswehr called the visit to Germany a success. Lieutenant Colonel Melevchik, commenting on the results of the mission from Nuuk airport, stated that cooperation with the Danish military was as constructive as possible.

Currently, Bundeswehr soldiers have already boarded a plane that is supposed to take them from Greenland to Germany, the publication adds.

Earlier, Bild reported that German soldiers who arrived in Greenland amid threats from US President Donald Trump unexpectedly left the island.