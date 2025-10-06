Germany sees "turning point" in Gaza war and praises Trump for peace plan – media

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 992 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM • 9436 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 14016 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 17986 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 40910 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 26193 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 34052 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 62877 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75445 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90494 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
0m/s
89%
751mm
Popular news
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without powerOctober 6, 03:21 AM • 25948 views
Over 5,000 Cubans are fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine - ReutersOctober 6, 06:22 AM • 6114 views
Rubio named Trump's potential successor in the US presidential electionOctober 6, 06:25 AM • 9084 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv regionOctober 6, 06:37 AM • 18903 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 19560 views
Publications
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 5898 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 19633 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 40921 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 170254 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 98990 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rustem Umerov
Oleksandr Okhrimenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Netherlands
United States
Lithuania
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 57665 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 54585 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 130291 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 62858 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 64461 views
Actual
Bild
YouTube
TikTok
Nord Stream
R-360 Neptune

Germany sees "turning point" in Gaza war and praises Trump for peace plan – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

Johann Wadephul, Germany's Foreign Minister, stated that he sees progress in peace negotiations in Gaza and spoke about Germany's participation in the peacekeeping process in the Middle East.

Germany sees "turning point" in Gaza war and praises Trump for peace plan – media

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that the war in Gaza could be approaching a turning point. During a visit to the Middle East, he expressed cautious optimism regarding the prospects for peace talks and outlined the role of Germany, the United States, and President Donald Trump in achieving stability in the region. This was reported by German media, writes UNN.

Details

In an interview with Capital Studio on ARD television, Wadephul noted that for the first time in two years, the parties to the conflict are showing readiness not only for a short-term truce but also for forming a long-term solution.

This could be a real turning point. We see real movement that was not there before 

– said the minister. 

At the same time, he warned that the situation remains fragile and "everything can quickly turn for the worse."

Trump: Hamas is ready for peace, Israel must stop bombing Gaza04.10.25, 02:06 • 4569 views

Germany, according to him, seeks to contribute to the stabilization of the region. Wadephul will continue his trips to Israel and Egypt. 

We are only at the beginning of the process, but even the first agreements on a truce are important 

– he emphasized. 

Berlin also expressed its readiness to participate in a future conference on the reconstruction of Gaza.

Separately, the minister focused on the role of the United States in the peace process. US President Donald Trump, according to Wadephul, demonstrates "impressive commitment" and a desire to achieve results. Trump himself praised the German minister for his constructive approach and acknowledged that only the US today has enough weight to influence both sides.

Ukraine is ready to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for ending the war (video)24.09.25, 02:21 • 4145 views

When asked about Trump's possible ambitions for the Nobel Peace Prize, Wadephul replied cautiously: "I don't want to advise the Nobel Committee, but I must admit that Donald Trump's commitment to this process is impressive and will undoubtedly be recognized."

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced the successful progress of negotiations with Hamas representatives aimed at resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip. According to him, the first stage of agreements is planned to be completed next week, after which technical delegations will meet again in Egypt on Monday to coordinate further steps in the peace process. 

Hamas agreed to hand over its weapons to a "Palestinian-Egyptian body under international supervision." Talks on Trump's peace plan are scheduled for Monday in Egypt.

On September 3, the Hamas group agreed to US President Donald Trump's plan to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip. They will release prisoners and hand over control of the enclave to the Palestinian government.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
Germany
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip