Germany sees "turning point" in Gaza war and praises Trump for peace plan – media

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that the war in Gaza could be approaching a turning point. During a visit to the Middle East, he expressed cautious optimism regarding the prospects for peace talks and outlined the role of Germany, the United States, and President Donald Trump in achieving stability in the region. This was reported by German media, writes UNN.

In an interview with Capital Studio on ARD television, Wadephul noted that for the first time in two years, the parties to the conflict are showing readiness not only for a short-term truce but also for forming a long-term solution.

This could be a real turning point. We see real movement that was not there before – said the minister.

At the same time, he warned that the situation remains fragile and "everything can quickly turn for the worse."

Germany, according to him, seeks to contribute to the stabilization of the region. Wadephul will continue his trips to Israel and Egypt.

We are only at the beginning of the process, but even the first agreements on a truce are important – he emphasized.

Berlin also expressed its readiness to participate in a future conference on the reconstruction of Gaza.

Separately, the minister focused on the role of the United States in the peace process. US President Donald Trump, according to Wadephul, demonstrates "impressive commitment" and a desire to achieve results. Trump himself praised the German minister for his constructive approach and acknowledged that only the US today has enough weight to influence both sides.

When asked about Trump's possible ambitions for the Nobel Peace Prize, Wadephul replied cautiously: "I don't want to advise the Nobel Committee, but I must admit that Donald Trump's commitment to this process is impressive and will undoubtedly be recognized."

US President Donald Trump announced the successful progress of negotiations with Hamas representatives aimed at resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip. According to him, the first stage of agreements is planned to be completed next week, after which technical delegations will meet again in Egypt on Monday to coordinate further steps in the peace process.

Hamas agreed to hand over its weapons to a "Palestinian-Egyptian body under international supervision." Talks on Trump's peace plan are scheduled for Monday in Egypt.

On September 3, the Hamas group agreed to US President Donald Trump's plan to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip. They will release prisoners and hand over control of the enclave to the Palestinian government.