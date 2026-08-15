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Germany has updated its travel warning for its citizens regarding trips to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14313 views

The German Foreign Ministry has updated its recommendations for citizens regarding travel to Ukraine, warning of the risk of intensified Russian attacks around August 24. The ministry emphasized that the airspace is closed and that consular assistance options are limited.

Germany has updated its travel warning for its citizens regarding trips to Ukraine

On August 15, Germany’s Federal Foreign Office updated its recommendations for citizens regarding travel to Ukraine, separately warning of possible intensified Russian attacks ahead of and around August 24. This is stated in the ministry’s updated guidelines, UNN reports.

Details

Germany’s Foreign Office emphasized that an official travel warning is in effect for trips to Ukraine. The ministry noted that Russian air attacks involving missiles, cruise missiles, and drones occur in the country almost daily, and that all regions may come under attack.

Germany separately warned of the risk of intensified attacks in connection with Ukraine’s Independence Day on August 24, 2026.

In connection with Ukraine’s Independence Day on August 24, 2026, an intensification of attacks cannot be ruled out both against infrastructure, such as energy infrastructure and transport hubs, and against civilian facilities

- the updated recommendations state.

Germans urged to prepare for air attacks

Germany’s Foreign Office also recalled that Ukrainian airspace is closed, so entering and leaving the country is possible only by land. Curfews are in effect in Kyiv and other populated areas and may be changed at short notice depending on the security situation.

German citizens who, despite the warning, are required to travel to Ukraine for professional reasons were advised to be aware of the significant level of danger and to have a safety plan prepared in advance.

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The ministry urged people to install the Ukrainian app for receiving air-raid alerts on their smartphones, identify the nearest shelter in advance, and monitor messages from local authorities. Germans were also advised to observe the curfew and register with the German Foreign Office’s crisis list.

The ministry emphasized that due to Russian aggression, Germany’s ability to provide assistance to its citizens in Ukraine is significantly limited.

Germany’s Foreign Office also noted that even Ukraine’s western regions, where the frequency and intensity of attacks are lower, cannot be considered completely safe. The ministry recalled the risk of strikes by missiles and long-range drones, falling debris, mines, and unexploded ordnance.

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Stepan Haftko

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