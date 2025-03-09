Germany fears that Trump may cut support for the F-35
Concerns have arisen in Germany regarding the possible withdrawal of support for the F-35 fighter jets by the Trump administration. Military experts consider such a scenario unlikely, but politicians are calling for a thorough examination of the issue.
Germany is concerned that US President Donald Trump may cut off support for F-35 fighter jets. The fears arose after the US halted the supply of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine. This was reported by Handelsblatt, writes UNN.
A source in the military sector told the publication not to panic and called the possibility of the US putting the German Air Force (Luftwaffe) in dependence and halting support unlikely.
In this case, we will be able to fly the F-35 until we run out of spare parts or the machines need system upgrades
The publication reminds that earlier Lockheed Martin had already faced problems with the software for the F-35 fighter jets. This led to delays in the delivery of aircraft to Denmark, Norway, and Belgium.
Johann Wadephul, deputy head of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) faction in the Bundestag, told Handelsblatt that the bloc has no intention of abandoning the F-35 contract.
But his party colleague, Bundestag member Ingo Gedekens, believes that this issue needs to be studied more carefully.
"Can the American weapon systems that we purchased for the Bundeswehr be simply turned off by an impulsive decision from Donald Trump? Of course, this cannot be allowed, and therefore it is necessary to seriously consider this issue right now," the deputy stated.
