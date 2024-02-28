German police detain former RAF activist Daniela Klett

German police have arrested Daniela Klett, a suspected ex-activist of the far-left group Red Army Faction, CNN reports, according to UNN.

Details

Daniela Klett was arrested in Berlin after hiding for decades from charges of armed robbery and attempted murder, the Berlin prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

The arrest came after the program "Cold Case" (Aktenzeichen XY), in which the police called for information about the three members of the group who are still at large, received 250 responses two weeks ago.

Markus Heusler, the prosecutor in the case, confirmed that the woman detained on Monday, now 65 years old, was Klett. She and the two other remaining members of the group, Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub, belong to the so-called "third generation" of the RAF.

Founded by Andreas Baader and Ulrike Meinhof, the first generation of the left-wing radical RAF committed at least 33 murders of German officials, police officers, businessmen, and American soldiers during its heyday in the 1970s, and took many hostages.

The charges against Klett, as well as Garweg and Staub, relate to armed robberies worth millions of euros and at least one attempted murder committed between 1999 and 2016.

But these crimes were no longer committed in the name of the RAF: the group ceased to exist in 1998, sending an anonymous letter to the Reuters office in Cologne in which the remaining members declared that "the urban guerrilla group in the form of the RAF is history.

