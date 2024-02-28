German police detain former RAF activist Daniela Klett

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 33641 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 126347 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 78188 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 292886 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 246318 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195377 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233357 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252088 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158157 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372252 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 93105 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 116479 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 83278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 76205 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 55078 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 57805 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 126332 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 292868 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 219031 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 246307 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22594 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30476 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30246 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 78157 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 85193 views
German police detain former RAF activist Daniela Klett

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27371 views

German police have arrested former RAF activist Daniela Klett on charges of armed robbery and attempted murder committed between 1999 and 2016.

German police detain former RAF activist Daniela Klett

German police have arrested Daniela Klett, a suspected ex-activist of the far-left group Red Army Faction, CNN reports, according to UNN.

Details

Daniela Klett was arrested in Berlin after hiding for decades from charges of armed robbery and attempted murder, the Berlin prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

The arrest came after the program "Cold Case" (Aktenzeichen XY), in which the police called for information about the three members of the group who are still at large, received 250 responses two weeks ago.

Markus Heusler, the prosecutor in the case, confirmed that the woman detained on Monday, now 65 years old, was Klett. She and the two other remaining members of the group, Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub, belong to the so-called "third generation" of the RAF.

Founded by Andreas Baader and Ulrike Meinhof, the first generation of the left-wing radical RAF committed at least 33 murders of German officials, police officers, businessmen, and American soldiers during its heyday in the 1970s, and took many hostages.

The charges against Klett, as well as Garweg and Staub, relate to armed robberies worth millions of euros and at least one attempted murder committed between 1999 and 2016.

But these crimes were no longer committed in the name of the RAF: the group ceased to exist in 1998, sending an anonymous letter to the Reuters office in Cologne in which the remaining members declared that "the urban guerrilla group in the form of the RAF is history.

Germany scrambles fighter jets over Russian Il-20M28.02.24, 02:10 • 30692 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
CNN
Reuters
Berlin
