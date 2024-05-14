German manufacturer to produce Kalashnikov caliber weapons for Ukraine

The German small arms manufacturer Heckler & Koch plans to expand its range of products for supply to Ukraine. This will include assault rifles for Kalashnikov and other caliber cartridges from the countries of the former Warsaw Pact. A similar decision was made for machine guns. The decision was reported by the German newspaper Welt, according to UNN .

Details

Heckler & Koch will produce HK132E assault rifles in the "Soviet" 7.62x39 mm caliber amid weak annual performance. The company is reportedly supplying Ukraine with its entire range of products, including SFP9 pistols and MG5 machine guns. The supplies are made in coordination with the German government.

We are working to ensure that the weapons show themselves at the front as soon as possible: Zelensky on new aid package from the US