German Foreign Ministry summons russian ambassador over navalny's death

Germany is summoning russian Ambassador Sergey Nechayev over the death of alexei navalny in a russian prison. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock in a commentary, russian media reported.

Details

And I would like to inform you that the Federal Government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is summoning the russian ambassador today - Burbock said, commenting on the death of alexei navalny.

According to her, the wife of the russian opposition leader Yulia Navalnaya will join a meeting of EU foreign ministers today.

In addition, the German foreign minister is confident that the EU will tighten sanctions against russia over Navalny's death in prison.

Recall

russian opposition leader alexei navalny died on February 16 in a penal colony in russia. The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

