EU may name sanctions regime for human rights violations after navalny

The European Union may rename sanctions for human rights violations in honor of russian politician alexei navalny. Radio Liberty correspondent Rikard Jozwiak wrote about this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Borrell admits that the EU human rights sanctions regime will be renamed the navalny sanctions regime - the post reads.

Recall

Russian opposition leader alexei navalny died on February 16 in a penal colony in Russia. The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

