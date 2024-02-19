EU may name sanctions regime for human rights violations after navalny
Kyiv • UNN
The EU may rename its human rights sanctions regime the "navalny sanctions regime" in honor of the late Russian politician.
The European Union may rename sanctions for human rights violations in honor of russian politician alexei navalny. Radio Liberty correspondent Rikard Jozwiak wrote about this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports.
Details
EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Borrell admits that the EU human rights sanctions regime will be renamed the navalny sanctions regime
Recall
Russian opposition leader alexei navalny died on February 16 in a penal colony in Russia. The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.
