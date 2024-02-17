Navalny's death: the family is refused to give the politician's body, and the morgue says it was not delivered there

The Yamal Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that they will not hand over the body of Alexei Navalny to his relatives until the inspection is completed. This was reported by the politician's press secretary Kira Yarmysh, UNN reports.

She noted that before that, the lawyers had been told that the inspection was over and that "no crimes had been found.

"The colony claimed that they were interested in extraditing the body as soon as possible. Now it has become clear to the Investigative Committee that they are not going to hand over the body. At the same time, there is no body in the morgue," added Ivan Zhdanov.

In addition, according to Mediazona, Alexei Navalny's mother and lawyer Leonid Solovyov arrived at the Salekhard morgue, where they were assured by the CF-3 that the oppositionist's body was located, but the morgue was closed, and the staff began to deny that the body had been delivered.

"Alexei's lawyer and mother came to the Salekhard morgue. It is closed, despite the colony's assurances that it is working and Navalny's body is there. The lawyer called the phone number on the door. He was told that he was the seventh person to call today. They do not have Alexei's body in the morgue," Yarmysh wrote.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on February 16 in a penal colony in Russia. The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.