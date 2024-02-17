Navalny's death: Russian investigators say the cause has not yet been established

In Russia, investigators have informed the lawyer of Alexei Navalny - whose death became known the day before - that the cause of the politician's death has not been established, UNN reports, citing the politician's spokesperson, Kir Yarmysh.

"The cause of Alexei's death has not been established, a second histological examination has been taken," investigators told Navalny's second lawyer, who had arrived in Salekhard.

According to Yarmysh, the results of the examination were promised to be ready next week. "It is obvious that they are lying and doing everything not to give the body away," the spokeswoman added.

According to FBC director Ivan Zhdanov, in the morning in the colony, the oppositionist's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, was told that the cause of death was sudden death syndrome.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on February 16 in a penal colony in Russia. The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.