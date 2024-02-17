After Navalny's assassination, it would be absurd to perceive Putin as a legitimate leader - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that after the murder of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, it would be absurd to perceive Vladimir Putin as a legitimate head of the Russian state, noting that to come to his so-called inauguration, to shake his hand is to despise the very nature of political power, UNN reports.

According to him, "Putin's many years of self-isolation and impunity have led to his complete degradation." "Absolute. He is already openly justifying Hitler, absolving him of responsibility for World War II. He has made the genocide of our people an ordinary part of his policy. Putin kills whomever he wants - whether it is the leader of the opposition or anyone else who seems to be a target for him," the President noted.

After the murder of Alexei Navalny, it would be absurd to perceive Putin as a legitimate head of the Russian state; he is a thug who holds on to power through corruption and violence. To come to his so-called inauguration, to shake his hand, to consider him an equal is to despise the very nature of political power - Zelensky said.

The President added that one can have different attitudes towards international institutions, but the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Putin demonstrates where Putin's so-called career should end.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has only two options - to be in the dock in The Hague or to be killed by one of his henchmen who are now killing for him.