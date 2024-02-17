After Navalny's assassination, it would be absurd to perceive Putin as a legitimate leader - Zelensky

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87777 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108778 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151568 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155513 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251500 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174433 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165653 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226519 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36011 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70216 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38093 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 31606 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64134 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251500 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226519 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212484 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238206 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224958 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87777 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64134 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70216 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113154 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114037 views
After Navalny's assassination, it would be absurd to perceive Putin as a legitimate leader - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29012 views

After Navalny's murder, President Zelensky said that it would be absurd to perceive Putin as a legitimate leader because he maintains power through corruption and violence.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that after the murder of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, it would be absurd to perceive Vladimir Putin as a legitimate head of the Russian state, noting that to come to his so-called inauguration, to shake his hand is to despise the very nature of political power, UNN reports.

According to him, "Putin's many years of self-isolation and impunity have led to his complete degradation." "Absolute. He is already openly justifying Hitler, absolving him of responsibility for World War II. He has made the genocide of our people an ordinary part of his policy. Putin kills whomever he wants - whether it is the leader of the opposition or anyone else who seems to be a target for him," the President noted.

After the murder of Alexei Navalny, it would be absurd to perceive Putin as a legitimate head of the Russian state; he is a thug who holds on to power through corruption and violence. To come to his so-called inauguration, to shake his hand, to consider him an equal is to despise the very nature of political power

- Zelensky said.

The President added that one can have different attitudes towards international institutions, but the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Putin demonstrates where Putin's so-called career should end.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has only two options - to be in the dock in The Hague or to be killed by one of his henchmen who are now killing for him.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
the-hagueThe Hague
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising