Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 96147 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110144 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152848 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156642 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252669 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174663 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165841 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148400 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227122 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30472 views
March 1, 06:23 PM • 26884 views
March 1, 07:32 PM • 33892 views
March 1, 08:57 PM • 26898 views
March 1, 09:14 PM • 24026 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252666 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227121 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 213039 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238725 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225423 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 96128 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 69303 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 75803 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113371 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114246 views
Navalny's spokeswoman confirms his death

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28619 views

Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, confirmed his death in prison, according to an official statement by the authorities.

The spokeswoman for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was imprisoned in Russia, Kira Yarmysh, confirmed his death, UNN reports.

Details

"Alexei Navalny has been killed. His death occurred on February 16 at 14:17 local time, according to the official notification issued to Alexei's mother. An employee of the colony said that Navalny's body was in Salekhard. He was taken away by the Investigative Committee investigators. They are currently conducting "research" with him," Yarmysh said.

In a video posted on Navalny's YouTube channel, Yarmysh said that her associates continue to wait for an official death certificate and the release of the body. "Last night, Alexei's lawyer and mother flew to Salekhard to get an official confirmation of his death. They arrived at the colony at 11 am local time and were asked to wait for an hour. They waited for two hours, after which a colony employee came out to them and said that Alexei Navalny's body was in Salekhard. He was taken away by the Investigative Committee investigators. Now they are conducting "research" with him," she said.

"Three and a half years ago, Putin tried to kill Alexei. Yesterday he killed him. The whole world knows that the Russian president personally gave this order, as well as the fact that Alexei was never afraid of him, never kept silent and never acted. We must not give up, this is what Alexei called us to do," Yarmysh said.

"That's it. It's over. Alexei Navalny has been killed," FBC director Ivan Zhdanov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Obviously, he was killed by Putin": Zelensky comments on Navalny's death2/16/24, 3:25 PM • 21526 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

