Navalny's spokeswoman confirms his death

The spokeswoman for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was imprisoned in Russia, Kira Yarmysh, confirmed his death, UNN reports.

Details

"Alexei Navalny has been killed. His death occurred on February 16 at 14:17 local time, according to the official notification issued to Alexei's mother. An employee of the colony said that Navalny's body was in Salekhard. He was taken away by the Investigative Committee investigators. They are currently conducting "research" with him," Yarmysh said.

In a video posted on Navalny's YouTube channel, Yarmysh said that her associates continue to wait for an official death certificate and the release of the body. "Last night, Alexei's lawyer and mother flew to Salekhard to get an official confirmation of his death. They arrived at the colony at 11 am local time and were asked to wait for an hour. They waited for two hours, after which a colony employee came out to them and said that Alexei Navalny's body was in Salekhard. He was taken away by the Investigative Committee investigators. Now they are conducting "research" with him," she said.

"Three and a half years ago, Putin tried to kill Alexei. Yesterday he killed him. The whole world knows that the Russian president personally gave this order, as well as the fact that Alexei was never afraid of him, never kept silent and never acted. We must not give up, this is what Alexei called us to do," Yarmysh said.

"That's it. It's over. Alexei Navalny has been killed," FBC director Ivan Zhdanov wrote on his Telegram channel.

