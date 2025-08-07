$41.610.07
Exclusive
02:11 PM
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
12:15 PM
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicion
August 6, 10:17 PM
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Publications
Exclusives
German engineers saved a “dead” Patriot radar: it is already destroying Russian targets in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

A Ukrainian Patriot radar, damaged by a Russian strike and considered lost, has been restored by Bundeswehr engineers. The radar has successfully returned to service and has already helped destroy another Russian target.

German engineers saved a “dead” Patriot radar: it is already destroying Russian targets in Ukraine

After serious damage to the Ukrainian Patriot system radar by a Russian strike, it was considered completely lost. But thanks to Bundeswehr engineers and NATO efforts, the impossible was achieved – the "dead" radar returned to service and has already helped destroy another Russian target.

This was reported by UNN, citing an interview with Bundeswehr Major General Mike Keller to the German publication FAZ.

Details

The radar of the well-known Patriot air defense system, damaged during combat operations in Ukraine, was successfully restored despite manufacturers' forecasts. This was announced by Bundeswehr Major General Mike Keller in a comment to the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

A few months ago, a Russian missile seriously damaged a Ukrainian Patriot radar. It was evacuated to Germany, but defense industry specialists declared the unit hopelessly lost – saying it would take years to produce a new one

- Keller stated.

However, specialists from the NATO mission in Wiesbaden, which coordinates military assistance to Ukraine, did not give up. Luftwaffe engineers worked almost without rest – 16 hours a day, six days a week. Their persistence paid off: the radar was successfully revived.

Already in July, the equipment was returned to Ukraine, and last week – it participated in a combat operation, detecting and tracking an enemy target. Ukrainian air defense successfully destroyed the object.

This story is not only about a technical miracle, but also about true allied solidarity. According to the general, the mission in Wiesbaden not only supplies weapons, but also promptly organizes the repair of damaged equipment, which is critically important for maintaining Ukraine's combat capability.

Recall

Germany will transfer additional Patriot launchers in the coming days as the first stage. In the second stage, over the next 2-3 months, other components of the system will be transferred.

Stepan Haftko

WarTechnologies
Bundeswehr
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Germany
Ukraine