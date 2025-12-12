German court refused to confiscate the oil tanker Eventin from Russia's "shadow fleet"

The German Federal Fiscal Court has not yet allowed the confiscation of the emergency oil tanker Eventin, which belongs to Russia's so-called "shadow fleet." This was reported by Spiegel, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the court has not yet given permission to confiscate the vessel and its cargo due to "reasonable doubts" that such measures have sufficient legal grounds.

Customs officers are temporarily prohibited from seizing and disposing of the oil tanker Eventin, which is on the list of vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet," along with its cargo. This decision was made by the Federal Fiscal Court - the publication writes.

It is also indicated that there is currently no certainty whether this vessel can enter the EU territory in case of an emergency.

For reference

The Eventin, with 100,000 tons of oil, has been standing near German Rügen in the Baltic Sea for almost a year, where it was towed after the tanker became unmanageable due to a malfunction. The vessel was heading from Russian ports near St. Petersburg to India and had regularly made such voyages before.

In January, all systems on board the vessel failed. For several hours, it drifted helplessly in the Baltic Sea. Rescue teams eventually managed to attach tow ropes to the tanker at sea.

The formal owner of the "Eventin," Laliya Shipping Corp. from the Marshall Islands, is suing the EU over the tanker's inclusion in the "shadow fleet."

Zelenskyy announced a package of sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet"