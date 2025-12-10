Zelenskyy announced a package of sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet"

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
06:59 PM • 5602 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
05:30 PM • 12725 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
05:11 PM • 15169 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
04:59 PM • 14875 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 16807 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 20336 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 19153 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 19091 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 26723 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
December 10, 11:35 AM • 17504 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
0m/s
93%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 12420 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 15118 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 20593 views
I will not listen to "versions" or cover up: Prosecutor General Kravchenko sharply reacted to the detention of a bribe-taking prosecutorDecember 10, 03:26 PM • 13928 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhoto04:30 PM • 12932 views
Publications
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join it05:55 PM • 9966 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhoto04:30 PM • 12956 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 20615 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 26724 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 30645 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Igor Kolomoisky
Yulia Svyrydenko
Timur Mindich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Israel
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 10502 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 15136 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 12440 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 19754 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 30217 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Tor missile system
Buk air defense system

Zelenskyy announced a package of sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a new package of sanctions against Russian tankers, which will be presented in December. He also noted that Europe is preparing additional restrictions against the entire infrastructure for transporting Russian oil.

Zelenskyy announced a package of sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a package of sanctions against Russian tankers. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, Ukraine will present a new package of restrictions this month.

There is an additional sanctions step in Europe – there will be more sanctions against Russian tankers, against the entire infrastructure for transporting Russian oil, and this is correct. In December, Ukraine will also present its package of sanctions against the tanker fleet that works for the war, and we will extend this pressure in joint formats with our partners. There will be new steps against Russian propagandists as well.

- Zelenskyy noted.

He also spoke about the report of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, "including on the economic situation of the enemy and the increasing dependence of Russians on China."

"In Russian history, no one has ever surrendered sovereignty so much in favor of China or any other stronger nation, and it is phenomenal how much Putin pays just not to end this war. But the world still has enough power to end this war, to force Russia to do so. Peace is needed," the President summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Zelenskyy confirmed that on December 11, another meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place to resolve issues regarding peace in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy held the first meeting of the group that will work on a document on the reconstruction of Ukraine. Bessent and Kushner were present from the US side10.12.25, 20:45 • 1582 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
European Union
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine