Zelenskyy announced a package of sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a package of sanctions against Russian tankers. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, Ukraine will present a new package of restrictions this month.

There is an additional sanctions step in Europe – there will be more sanctions against Russian tankers, against the entire infrastructure for transporting Russian oil, and this is correct. In December, Ukraine will also present its package of sanctions against the tanker fleet that works for the war, and we will extend this pressure in joint formats with our partners. There will be new steps against Russian propagandists as well. - Zelenskyy noted.

He also spoke about the report of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, "including on the economic situation of the enemy and the increasing dependence of Russians on China."

"In Russian history, no one has ever surrendered sovereignty so much in favor of China or any other stronger nation, and it is phenomenal how much Putin pays just not to end this war. But the world still has enough power to end this war, to force Russia to do so. Peace is needed," the President summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Zelenskyy confirmed that on December 11, another meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place to resolve issues regarding peace in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy held the first meeting of the group that will work on a document on the reconstruction of Ukraine. Bessent and Kushner were present from the US side