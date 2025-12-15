$42.190.08
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in history
03:05 PM • 13725 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.
02:54 PM • 12424 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 12701 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 21468 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storage
12:05 PM • 17953 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 19642 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 20961 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower status
December 15, 09:35 AM • 21651 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 22225 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
German Chancellor calls on Russia to cease fire for Christmas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Russia to arrange a truce for Christmas, hoping for a display of humanity. He stated this at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

German Chancellor calls on Russia to cease fire for Christmas

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Russia to arrange a Christmas truce, UNN reports.

Perhaps the Russian government has some remnants of humanity and will leave people alone for a few days. This could be the beginning of peace.

- Merz said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump pleased with progress in Ukraine talks in Berlin - US official15.12.25, 18:56 • 622 views

Recall

The second round of negotiations with US representatives, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took place in Berlin.

AFP reported that American negotiators still want Ukraine to cede control of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a condition for peace talks with Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

