German Chancellor calls on Russia to cease fire for Christmas

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Russia to arrange a Christmas truce, UNN reports.

Perhaps the Russian government has some remnants of humanity and will leave people alone for a few days. This could be the beginning of peace. - Merz said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The second round of negotiations with US representatives, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took place in Berlin.

AFP reported that American negotiators still want Ukraine to cede control of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a condition for peace talks with Russia.