German and British Foreign Ministers to discuss increased assistance to Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will discuss strengthening support for Ukraine in talks with his German counterpart Annalena Burbock today, March 7. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The two foreign ministers will discuss further military assistance to Ukraine and how to put more pressure on Russia.

They will also discuss the progress of the ceasefire in Gaza, aid to the enclave, and the prevention of illegal migration.

"We must strengthen our defenses, stand by our strongest friends like Germany, and reach out to new allies," Cameron said in a statement.

As noted, the meeting of the diplomats will take place after Russian media published last week an intercepted conversation between senior German military officials regarding Ukraine. In it, German officials mention the deployment of British personnel in Ukraine and how British Storm Shadow missiles were deployed there.

Recall

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock calls on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to "actively consider" the possible delivery of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.