German activists declare victory in case against X Mask

On February 7, the Berlin District Court ruled that Elon Musk's social media platform X must publish data that will allow tracking the dissemination of information on the network that could affect the election results. This was reported by Reuters with reference to activists, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the court issued its decision in response to an urgent application filed earlier this week by two civil rights groups who said they needed data to allow them to track disinformation ahead of the February 23 national elections in Germany.

The court ordered X to provide access to all public information about X so that it could investigate whether there was any influence on the election, - the German Society for Civil Rights (GFF) said in a statement announcing the court's decision.

As GFF and Democracy Reporting International argued, according to European law, X is obliged to provide access to information that can be easily researched and compared, such as post reach, number of shares and likes - information that could theoretically be obtained by painstakingly working through thousands of posts, but is impossible to obtain in practice.

The resolution obliges X to make this data available from now on and shortly after the election.

The spread of false information and disinformation about X is of particular interest given that its owner supports the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is second in the polls after the Conservatives.

