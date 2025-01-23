Germany warns of threat of Russian cyberattacks and disinformation in Bundestag elections
Kyiv • UNN
German intelligence agencies warn of the threat of Russian cyberattacks and disinformation during the Bundestag elections. Russia spends up to 2 billion euros annually on disinformation campaigns and the creation of fake accounts.
German intelligence agencies have warned of a serious threat of Russian interference in the Bundestag elections, including through large-scale cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns.
This was reported by BILD , UNN and UNN.
Details
According to analytical reports, the Russian authorities allocate up to two billion euros annually for disinformation campaigns. These funds are reportedly used to create hundreds of thousands of fake accounts, spoof news sites, and spread false messages aimed at discrediting German politicians and supporting pro-Kremlin parties.
The report of the Federal Office for Information Technology Security (BSI) notes that attempts to hack websites and servers containing voter data have already been recorded.
Russia is using the entire arsenal of tools - from interference in political debates to cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and acts of sabotage
CDU/CSU deputy chairwoman Andrea Lindholz called on the government to discuss countermeasures at the next meeting of the Interior Committee.
We need to know whether cyberattacks or sabotage threaten the constitutional order of the elections
However, intelligence agencies face limitations. They do not have the authority to block fake accounts or websites.
Recall
In Poland , another grouphas been exposed, preparing a game that planned to influence the election through disinformation and recruitment of content makers. The Minister of Digitalization said that Poland is the most attacked country in the EU.