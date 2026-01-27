Georgia's leading opposition party expressed support for Yulia Tymoshenko.

The United National Movement (UNM) party, one of Georgia's largest and most influential opposition political forces, founded by former President Mikheil Saakashvili, has expressed concern about possible signs of unfair treatment of Batkivshchyna leader Yulia Tymoshenko. This is stated in the party's statement on Facebook, writes UNN.

The party's statement notes that the UNM has a long-standing relationship with Tymoshenko, whom they call a patriot of Ukraine and a well-known international leader. The Georgian political force called for the most transparent and fair consideration of the case.

"We see alarming signs of possible unfair treatment of her and call for the most transparent and fair consideration," the statement said.

The "United National Movement" also expresses confidence that Yulia Tymoshenko will be acquitted and will continue to contribute to the well-being of Ukrainians. The statement emphasizes that Ukraine needs her "free and safe," without further obstacles.

It should be recalled that the "United National Movement" is a key opposition force in Georgia, which traditionally declares a pro-European course, support for democratic institutions and the rule of law. The party has repeatedly made international statements in defense of politicians it considers victims of politically motivated persecution, including in cases that resonate beyond individual states.

On Monday, January 26, Batkivshchyna party leader Yulia Tymoshenko stated that the NABU audio materials featured in her case are the result of editing and post-production. During the court hearing, the politician referred to the conclusions of an independent examination, which revealed traces of third-party interference in the audio tracks.