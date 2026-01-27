Georgia's leading opposition party expressed support for Yulia Tymoshenko.

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
08:29 AM • 2250 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 6258 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 24247 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 68142 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 41958 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 46546 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 39413 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 62434 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 30152 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 67601 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3m/s
96%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
System for trading children under the guise of guardianship being tested: in Donetsk region, occupiers restrict parental rights of a mother of seven children - CNSJanuary 27, 12:11 AM • 11778 views
Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to UkraineJanuary 27, 12:45 AM • 26478 views
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The TelegraphJanuary 27, 02:28 AM • 31731 views
Russia must be held accountable for a just peace - Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UNJanuary 27, 03:02 AM • 4734 views
Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo06:18 AM • 16889 views
Publications
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 34599 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 68142 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 62434 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 67601 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 59860 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Oleh Syniehubov
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
California
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 19636 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 19283 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 19934 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 22857 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 41501 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Financial Times
Shahed-136

Georgia's leading opposition party expressed support for Yulia Tymoshenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Georgia's leading opposition party expressed support for Yulia Tymoshenko.

Georgia's leading opposition party expressed support for Yulia Tymoshenko

The United National Movement (UNM) party, one of Georgia's largest and most influential opposition political forces, founded by former President Mikheil Saakashvili, has expressed concern about possible signs of unfair treatment of Batkivshchyna leader Yulia Tymoshenko. This is stated in the party's statement on Facebook, writes UNN.

The party's statement notes that the UNM has a long-standing relationship with Tymoshenko, whom they call a patriot of Ukraine and a well-known international leader. The Georgian political force called for the most transparent and fair consideration of the case.

"We see alarming signs of possible unfair treatment of her and call for the most transparent and fair consideration," the statement said.

The "United National Movement" also expresses confidence that Yulia Tymoshenko will be acquitted and will continue to contribute to the well-being of Ukrainians. The statement emphasizes that Ukraine needs her "free and safe," without further obstacles.

It should be recalled that the "United National Movement" is a key opposition force in Georgia, which traditionally declares a pro-European course, support for democratic institutions and the rule of law. The party has repeatedly made international statements in defense of politicians it considers victims of politically motivated persecution, including in cases that resonate beyond individual states.

On Monday, January 26, Batkivshchyna party leader Yulia Tymoshenko stated that the NABU audio materials featured in her case are the result of editing and post-production. During the court hearing, the politician referred to the conclusions of an independent examination, which revealed traces of third-party interference in the audio tracks.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Social network
Yulia Tymoshenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
Georgia
Mikheil Saakashvili