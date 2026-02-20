$43.270.03
Georgian wine exports to Ukraine halved - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

In January 2026, Georgia exported 4.1 million liters of wine, which is 3.3% less than in January 2025. Export revenues fell to $12.1 million, while sales to Russia increased to $8 million.

Georgian wine exports to Ukraine halved - media

In January 2026, Georgia exported 4.1 million liters of wine, which is 3.3% less compared to the same period in 2025. This follows from the materials of the National Statistics Service of Georgia ("Sakstat"), reports UNN with reference to "News Georgia".

Details

Georgia's wine export revenues fell by more than 6%, to $12.1 million.

The average export price decreased from $3.05 to $2.9 per liter, or approximately 5%.

Russia remains the main export market: sales there increased from $6.9 million in January 2025 to $8 million in January 2026, but other key countries saw a sharp decline. Exports to China, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan halved, and to the United States – threefold. At the same time, sales to Poland and Germany showed a slight increase.

Export of Georgian wine by country in January 2026:

  • Russia – 2.9 million liters, $8 million, average price per liter – $2.6;
    • Poland – 328.8 thousand liters, $918 thousand, average price per liter – $2.7;
      • Germany – 108.7 thousand liters, $478.7 thousand, average price per liter – $4.4;
        • China – 135.8 thousand liters, $433.8 thousand, average price per liter – $3.1;
          • Ukraine – 134.2 thousand liters, $379.2 thousand, average price per liter – $2.8;
            • Kazakhstan – 105.9 thousand liters, $364.3 thousand, average price per liter – $3.4;
              • Latvia – 76.8 thousand liters, $262.7 thousand, average price per liter – $3.4;
                • USA – 31.7 thousand liters, $257.2 thousand, average price per liter – $8.1;
                  • Estonia – 39.3 thousand liters, $157.6 thousand, average price per liter – $4.0;
                    • Lithuania – 40.7 thousand liters, $137.9 thousand, average price per liter – $3.3.

                      In 2025, 11.5 million liters of wine were exported from Georgia (+2% year-on-year) worth $38.7 million (+7%).

                      Antonina Tumanova

