Georgian oligarch Ivanishvili refused to meet with the US ambassador: the diplomatic representative had a message from Trump

Earlier, at the request of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Ambassador Robin Dunnigan approached Ivanishvili with a request for a personal meeting.

Details

The oligarch and founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party in Georgia and its honorary chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili refused to meet with US Ambassador Robin Dunnigan, who was supposed to convey an official message from the administration of President Donald Trump to him.

On May 22, Ambassador Dunnigan, at the request of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, approached Ivanishvili with a request for a personal meeting. This is confirmed by the American side.

Here's what Ivanishvili replied

Against the background of personal blackmail, I consider it wrong to meet with the ambassador and discuss state affairs - said the honorary chairman of "Georgian Dream" Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Let us remind you

Last year, the United States suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia due to the anti-democratic actions of the government and the Georgian Dream party.

