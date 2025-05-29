Georgian oligarch Ivanishvili refused to meet with the US ambassador: the diplomatic representative had a message from Trump

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 12860 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 31683 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 31635 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 56531 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 62565 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 101845 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 103595 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 111418 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100811 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171249 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.2m/s
65%
744mm
Popular news

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 80361 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 50982 views

ISW: Putin wants to force the West to "surrender" Ukraine and dismantle NATO

May 29, 03:04 AM • 10066 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 31657 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 22601 views
Publications

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 56532 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 139661 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 217093 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 227599 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 231583 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Actual places

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 23070 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 32115 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 84261 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 144417 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 82935 views
Actual

Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

Georgian oligarch Ivanishvili refused to meet with the US ambassador: the diplomatic representative had a message from Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 978 views

The founder of "Georgian Dream" Bidzina Ivanishvili rejected a meeting with US Ambassador Robin Danigan, who was supposed to convey an appeal from the Trump administration. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asked for this meeting.

Georgian oligarch Ivanishvili refused to meet with the US ambassador: the diplomatic representative had a message from Trump

Earlier, at the request of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Ambassador Robin Dunnigan approached Ivanishvili with a request for a personal meeting.

UNN reports with reference to a post on the website of the US diplomatic mission.

Details

The oligarch and founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party in Georgia and its honorary chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili refused to meet with US Ambassador Robin Dunnigan, who was supposed to convey an official message from the administration of President Donald Trump to him.

On May 22, Ambassador Dunnigan, at the request of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, approached Ivanishvili with a request for a personal meeting. This is confirmed by the American side.

Here's what Ivanishvili replied

Against the background of personal blackmail, I consider it wrong to meet with the ambassador and discuss state affairs

 - said the honorary chairman of "Georgian Dream" Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Let us remind you

Last year, the United States suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia due to the anti-democratic actions of the government and the Georgian Dream party.

The Portuguese government is urged not to allow the Georgian Dream party to participate in the OSCE PA session due to the oppression of democracy. 

In Georgia, former Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili, who fought for Ukraine, was arrested in the courtroom14.05.25, 22:25 • 5453 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Georgian Dream
Marco Rubio
Bidzina Ivanishvili
Donald Trump
Portugal
United States
Brent
$64.42
Bitcoin
$108,771.00
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,321.29
Ethereum
$2,728.83