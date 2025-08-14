$41.430.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Geneva temporarily abolished transport fees due to record air pollution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Geneva has temporarily abolished public transport fees due to a peak in ozone pollution. This is one of the measures to combat high temperatures and pollution.

Geneva temporarily abolished transport fees due to record air pollution

In the Swiss city of Geneva, public transport fares have been temporarily abolished. This is the first instance in a series of measures aimed at combating the rising level of pollution in the city, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication states that Geneva is currently experiencing a serious peak of ozone pollution. According to the World Health Organization, it can cause breathing problems, headaches, and asthma attacks.

It is also reported that on Tuesday, the temperature reached 37 degrees Celsius. Due to unfavorable conditions, public transport passengers in Geneva will not need to buy tickets, and ticket checks will be suspended until the air pollution situation improves.

In addition, from 6 am (04:00 GMT) to 10 pm, only low-emission vehicles are allowed in the city center, Reuters reports.

Recall

Scientists from the University of Exeter have found that increasing ultraviolet radiation leads to chemical changes in the leaves of coniferous trees, which make them highly flammable and increase the risk of large-scale forest fires.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the WorldEventsWeather and environment
Geneva
World Health Organization
Reuters