Geneva temporarily abolished transport fees due to record air pollution

In the Swiss city of Geneva, public transport fares have been temporarily abolished. This is the first instance in a series of measures aimed at combating the rising level of pollution in the city, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication states that Geneva is currently experiencing a serious peak of ozone pollution. According to the World Health Organization, it can cause breathing problems, headaches, and asthma attacks.

It is also reported that on Tuesday, the temperature reached 37 degrees Celsius. Due to unfavorable conditions, public transport passengers in Geneva will not need to buy tickets, and ticket checks will be suspended until the air pollution situation improves.

In addition, from 6 am (04:00 GMT) to 10 pm, only low-emission vehicles are allowed in the city center, Reuters reports.

Recall

